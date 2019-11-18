RELIGION: Pope Francis expected to visit Cyprus in 2020

Pope Francis has accepted an invitation to visit Cyprus in 2020 and the pontiff’s arrival will coincide with the Republic celebrating 60 years since independence, an official announcement said.

The visit will also mark 10 years since the previous leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict, visited the island.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is currently on an official visit to the Vatican where he met Pope Francis, at the Holy See.

According to an announcement by the Presidency, they discussed various international problems humanity is facing, such as combating slavery, climate change, the refugee crisis, and conflict in the Middle East.

Moreover, the President said that he had the chance to elaborate on the problem Cyprus is facing for the last 45 years, as well as on the initiatives of the UN Secretary-General to resolve the issue.

“The pontiff not only listened, but also knew and understands the difficulties caused as a result of Turkey’s invasion and occupation of Cyprus,” said the statement.

The President also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See.

He also underlined his resolve in attending the tripartite meeting in Berlin, on November 25, in order to be able to resume peace talks.