SOCIETY: Women live four years longer than men in Cyprus

Average life expectancy in Cyprus is 82.2 but women live longer than men by four years to 84.2 while men can expect to live for 80.2 years.

Life expectancy of a males in the European Union was 78.1 years during the three-year period 2015-2017.

On average, men tend to live 5.4 years less than women in the EU, according to data released on Monday by Eurostat.

Across EU regions, the Comunidad de Madrid and Inner London-West recorded the highest male life expectancy at 82.0 years. This was followed by regions in Italy and the United Kingdom.

In contrast, the lowest male life expectancy at birth was recorded in central and western Lithuania (69.7 years), followed by other regions located in the Baltic Member States, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

Gender gaps for life expectancy were also relatively high (over 7.5 years) in the Baltic Member States Estonia and Latvia.

The gaps were also high in all but 3 of the 17 regions in Poland, the two easternmost regions of Romania and the French island region of Guadeloupe.

In contrast, the gender life expectancy gap was as narrow as 1.1 years in the French outermost region of Mayotte.

A narrow gap was also seen in nine central Dutch region of Flevoland (2.8 years).

Five additional regions of the Netherlands (Utrecht, Overijssel, Gelderland, Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland), as well as three regions in the UK (Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, Cheshire, and Essex), had gender gaps within the range of 3.0-3.2 years.