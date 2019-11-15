CYPRUS: Nicosia denounces illegal UDI in north on 36th anniversary

Nicosia on Friday condemned the unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) which the Turkish Cypriots announced on 15 November 1983 to establish the self-styled ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’.

The Cyprus government and the political leadership have reiterated their determination to continue the fight for the reunification of the island.

On 15 November 1983, nine years after the Turkish invasion of the island, Turkey instigated and endorsed a “unilateral declaration of independence” in Cyprus announced by the Turkish Cypriot leadership.

The United Nations Security Council with Resolutions 541 and 550 calls upon all states to respect the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, unity and non-alignment of the Republic of Cyprus. They also deem UDI as "legally invalid."

The illegal Turkish Cypriot regime in the occupied north is recognized only by Turkey.

Greek Cypriot political parties and organised groups have issued announcements condemning UDI while a celebratory parade will be held in the north.

Protests by students will take place under the umbrella of the Pancyprian Coordinating Students Committee (PSEM) and the Pancyprian Federation of Student Unions (POFEN).

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to lead to a negotiated settlement that would reunite Cyprus. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017, ended inconclusively.

Cypriot leaders are set to meet with UN chief Antonio Guterres in Berlin, on November 25 to find a way forward from the current impasse.