CYPRUS: Escaped suspect is wanted by British Bases police

The British Sovereign Base Area police seek information concerning the whereabouts of Kyriakos Georghiou, from Trachoni (22 Tricomou Street), Limassol, who is a suspect in a serious case of domestic violence.

Last night, the 39-year old escaped from the of Limassol Hospital’s psychiatric ward and is considered to be a dangerous person with suicidal tendencies.

If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, please call the SBA Police on either 1443, or 2596 7227.

No more information is available at this present time.