CYPRUS: Firefighters scramble to put out Akamas blaze started by arsonists

Cyprus firefighters are scrambling to put out a blaze burning in the Akamas National Forest, as authorities launch a large-scale operation to douse the blaze that was deliberately caused by arsonists on Wednesday.

Authorities have launched the ‘Icarus’ plan which is used for such a large-scale emergency operations is as firefighters in the air and on the ground try to control a blaze that started at 9.30 am.

The Agriculture Ministry has condemned the arson attacks which it believes is aimed at sabotaging the protection of the environmentally-sensitive forest area.

It said in a statement: “We regret that such a destructive tool as fire is being used as a lever to pressure the state to abandon the effort to save, preserve and sustainably manage the Akamas National Forest, for the benefit of all of Cyprus”.

The statement added that it does not appear to be a coincidence that fires occur in the area prior to each scheduled meeting of the Akamas National Forest Management Advisory Committee”.

The Ministry said that plans and policies will remain unaffected by such actions, while moving decisively within the timetable set for the Akamas sustainable development plan, delivering a forest park to the public by 2022.

With strong winds fanning the flames, authorities are deploying more personnel and equipment calling in six aircraft from various services such as the national guard, forestry department and the British Bases.

Officials said that fires were started in different places and they do not know exactly how many fires are raging. “It’s hell,” one official said.