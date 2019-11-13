CYPRUS: Church ready to give back $310,000 Jho Low donation

Cyprus’ Orthodox Church says it will return a fugitive Malaysian financier’s €310,000 donation if a probe into wealthy investors who were granted a Cypriot passport under the investment scheme finds he should be stripped of citizenship.

In a statement, the church said it accepted the donation because it was deemed above-board since vetting procedures at the time found no wrongdoing that would deny Jho Low citizenship.

The government is moving to strip 26 individuals of citizenship following allegations that some investors had dubious backgrounds and should not have received passports such as members of Cambodia’s elite.

Low – who denies any wrongdoing – is said to be among the 26 whose passports will be revoked.

Cyprus has since toughened eligibility rules after pressure from the EU its investment scheme was not transparent.

Low is accused of involvement in a money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions of dollars from a Malaysian investment fund.

