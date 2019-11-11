WEATHER: Cyprus swelters during one of the hottest November on record

Cyprus is basking in unusually warm weather with temperatures spiking around 10 degrees Celsius above the norm for this time of year, making it one of the hottest November's on record.

While average temperatures for November are usually around 20-22° Celsius, Cyprus is witnessing soaring heat of 30° Celsius plus.

Meanwhile, dust from the Middle East is adding to discomfort levels as the Health Ministry has issued an orange warning over dust levels.

Eric Kitas, of meteorological platform KitasWeather, said Cyprus is experiencing an unusually prolonged heatwave.

While extreme wet weather has caused havoc in the UK over the past few days as the country was hit by floods caused by heavy rain, Cyprus is witnessing one of the hottest Novembers ever.

“The exact opposite is taking place in our region as in the coming week or so, precipitation will be below normal and maximum temperatures will be well above normal, with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius,” said Kitas.

On Thursday and possibly Friday, temperatures are expected to drop, only to rise again during the weekend.

Kitas said temperatures are expected to remain above average until the end of November, warning that the fire hazard will remain extremely high.

Temperatures on Monday were 5-8 degrees above normal for the season, rising to 30°C inland, 27°- 30°C on the coast and 16°C in mountain areas.

Minimum temperatures are also above normal dropping to about 16°C inland, 18°C - 21°C on the coast and 9°C on higher ground.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly cloudy while dust will continue to be in the atmosphere, but maximum temperatures will be a sweltering 32°C.

Kitas said as things stand, precipitation for November will be much lower than the month’s average with just 10% of the average rainfall so far.