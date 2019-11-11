ENERGY: EU Foreign Ministers to adopt sanctions against Turkey's illegal activity in Cyprus

EU Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels, on Monday, where they are expected to adopt restrictive measures against Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in Cyprus waters.

The EU has already decided to impose restrictive measures against companies or individuals benefiting from, carrying out or supporting illegal Turkish drilling within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus.

The decision of the 28 Member States was adopted unanimously during a meeting of Foreign Ministers on October 14 and was ratified at the highest political level by the European Council Summit of October 17.

The Brussels decision came in the wake of warnings and a previous package of measures against Turkey on the same issue in June.

Ministers had instructed a relevant committee of the Council to draw up and present the relevant EU Regulation on sanctions against persons and companies, and then the addressees of the sanctions would have to be named.

A recent Spiegel report said that EU member states, such as Cyprus, are expected to propose measures against Ankara, which will require subsequently approval. Diplomats expect that the government of Cyprus will soon submit relevant proposals for measures, Spiegel wrote.

On October 14, the Council reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus in light of Turkey’s continued illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Council recalled its conclusions of July 15, noting that the delimitation of exclusive economic zones and continental shelf should be addressed through dialogue and negotiation in good faith, in full respect of international law and in accordance with the principle of good neighbourly relations.

Turkey has sent two drillships inside Cyprus’ EEZ, one has departed for supplies and repairs but is expected to return while another is in block 7 where Nicosia has licensed energy majors to explore for hydrocarbons.

Ankara says it does not recognise the sovereignty of Cyprus territorial waters.