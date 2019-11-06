CYPRUS: Shakira buying luxury villa in Peyia is boost for tourism

Peyia, is enjoying its 15 minutes of global fame, after Colombian pop star Shakira bought a luxury villa in an exclusive region of Cyprus.

The world-famous singer visited Paphos a few months ago with Peyia Mayor Marinos Lambrou saying that Shakira has made a substantial investment.

Excited about the move, Lambrou told Cyprus Times that they couldn’t have hoped for a better advertisement as Shakira “has put Peyia on the map through news regarding the purchase of the villa”.

He said that the superstar had flown to Cyprus to visit the estate she was to purchase at St. George’s Cape in Peyia, which she eventually bought.

According to the Peyia Mayor the property belonged to a Cypriot company.

Befitting Shakira and her partner, renowned Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique’s status, the holiday home - on a 2,500 square-meter plot - has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The villa offers perfect views of the Mediterranean and reportedly comes complete with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an all-inclusive spa and even an area for horse riding.

The plush villa wouldn’t be complete without its very own home cinema and fitness centre.

Shakira’s acquisition came to light on 2 November when a French television (TF1) show dubbed "50 Minutes Inside" referred to the island’s beauties in length.