SECURITY: Cyprus, Greece and Egypt Defence Ministers meet in Athens

Cypriot Defence Minister Savvas Angelides is in Athens to take part in the third trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt on regional security cooperation.

"The meeting takes place to enhance cooperation between the three countries in the areas of security and defence, as well as on Eastern Mediterranean developments," a Defence Ministry statement said.

The three defence ministers will also observe the final phase of the joint aeronautical exercise "Medousa-9" which will take place on Wednesday in Crete.

Cyprus is taking part in the "Medusa" exercise for the fourth time.