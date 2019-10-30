CYPRUS: Deadly crash of light aircraft remains a mystery

A team from the Turkish civil aviation experts are due in the north of Cyprus to investigate the crash of a light aircraft which cost the lives of the two pilots onboard during a training flight Tuesday.

The two men were killed when their small plane crashed near the airfield at the village of Lefkoniko in the Turkish-held north.

Turkish Cypriot authorities named the victims as Serkan Ozcezarlı, 46 and Hakan Cetinkaya, also aged 46.

According to relatives and officials, the deceased were experienced pilots, with more than a decade of experience each, and members of an aviation club, raising questions as to how the plane crashed.

According to Turkish Cypriot officials the weather was not a factor as the skies were clear, and the plane was brand new.

Reportedly the light aircraft was the newest addition to the training fleet of to the Turkish Cypriot air sports federation, as it was acquired just three weeks ago.

According to Turkish Cypriot transport official Tolga Atakan, the authorities are waiting for the report of the specialist crash investigation team from Turkey as there were no witnesses and no communication with the air traffic control tower at the nearby airfield.

An official of the Turkish Cypriot civil aviation said that it is not uncommon for pilots on training flights not to be in contact with the tower.

He noted, “Serkan was an experienced friend who we all know has been piloting for many years. Hakan received training in a civil air force camp in Izmir and had worked as a flight instructor for years.”

The crash is a puzzle as the weather conditions were not a factor and the plane had the ability to glide in case of engine failure.