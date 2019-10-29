Increase Font Size
Decrease Font Size
Print
Tell a friend
Join Us On Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
News
Cyprus & World News

CYPRUS: Light aircraft crashes in north killing two people onboard

29 October, 2019

Two men were killed when their small plane crashed near an airfield close to the village of Lefkoniko in the Turkish-held northern part of Cyprus.

According to reports, the light aircraft belonged to the Turkish Cypriot air sports federation and it crashed in a field during a training flight just before 1 pm on Tuesday.

Turkish Cypriot officials are currently at the site, while police, who have yet to release the identities of the deceased, are investigating the incident.

Turkish Cypriot authorities named the victims as Serkan Ozcezarlı , 46 and Hakan Cetinkaya, also aged 46.

Back to top
About Us
Advertise with us
News
Research Center
Web TV
Misc

Copyright ©2019 Financial Mirror. All Rights Reserved

Web design & development by SAE-Business