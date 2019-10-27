CYPRUS: Strategic plan to end Nicosia's traffic gridlock in motion

Cyprus’ Ministry of Transport has a strategic plan to deal with Nicosia’s traffic congestion, including new road projects, while focusing on enhancing public transport with more bus routes and the introduction of smart technology.

Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou presented her Ministry’s strategic plan dubbed as the Integrated Mobility Plan for Nicosia, which includes better public transport, an orbital motorway and the restructuring of the entrance to the capital.

The Nicosia Orbital Motorway is key to the whole endeavour as it will act as a ring road, contributing to the substantial decongestion of the capital’s main arteries.

A ministry of transport official said plans also include the creation of an overpass at the entrance of the city, replacing the traffic lights at the Kalispera crossing, and a highway leading off the A1 heading towards Tseri Avenue.

With some of the projects underway, the ministry hopes that Nicosia will be relieved of its notorious traffic jams in the coming years.

Nicosia’s traffic bottlenecks are caused by the fact that 90% of its residents get about using their private vehicles while shunning public transport.

Talking to the Financial Mirror, an official from the Public Works Department said: “Having in mind there is a minimum 5% annual increase in journeys on the capital’s road network, with 90% of people preferring to use their car, roads are being put under more strain”.

He said this means that either the authorities will have to keep building new roads and widening existing ones or enhance the public transport system, with the ministry opting for a combination of both.

The focus will be on changing the Cypriot mentality in preferring the comfort of their airconditioned car, which can carry them right to the doorstep of their final destination.

Not wanting to put the whole blame on Cypriot drivers for the capital’s gridlock, the official argued that their mentality was cultivated by decades of policies which were encouraging people to buy cars.

“Policies of the past were far from environmentally friendly, as people were encouraged to buy cars with the introduction of laws reducing costs, the cap on fuel prices and other measures aimed at encouraging people to buy a certain type of vehicle like twin-cabin pick-up trucks,” said the transport official.

Arguing that the island’s towns were expanding without any consideration for public transport he said the ministry’s strategy is largely focused on the sustainable development of towns in combination with a functioning and modern public transport system.

“We must encourage people to use public transport more as well as other alternative means of transport.”

The strategy provides for an increased budget that reflects improved geographical coverage, extended operating hours and increased frequencies.

The ministry is also investing in support infrastructure such as bus stations and shelters, as well as telematics systems to improve the quality of the service offered.

Electronic signs are to be placed at bus stops, some of which have already been installed.

The new smart system will be introduced along with a phone application which will keep travellers up to date with bus schedules.

The Transport Ministry official said the focus is on environmentally friendly means such as buses and bicycles. He said plans include the creation of a bike lane network.

“One of the plans on the table is a biking network which will connect the universities in the broader Engomi area.”

“Currently just 2% of all journeys within the city of Nicosia are made with a bus. We plan to increase this percentage to 10% within the next few years.

Without the increase in the use of public transport, the capital’s traffic problem will not be manageable in the near future.”

Asked about other alternative means of transport, the official said the introduction of a tram route has always been on the table, however, an international consultancy agency advised the Ministry that it would be “premature” to talk about Nicosia having a tram system.

“So, the focus is now on the projects in hand, and trying to convince Cypriots to park their cars and get on a bus.”

