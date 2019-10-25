CYPRUS: Conference underway to raise awareness against heritage crimes

A 150 delegates gathered in Nicosia on Friday to raise awareness on the Council of Europe’s Convention on offences relating to cultural property in a two-day conference entitled: ‘Act for Heritage’.

Known as the Nicosia Convention, the treaty was adopted on May 19, 2017, and is the first international legal instrument dealing with the criminalisation of the illicit trafficking of cultural property.



The Convention will enter into force once a total of five states ratify it, including at least three members of the Council of Europe. Only Cyprus and Mexico have ratified the convention.



Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides said the country “is particularly sensitive on the need to protect cultural heritage from destruction or damage and to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural heritage objects.”



“The ongoing Turkish military occupation of the northern part of Cyprus has caused severe damage to movable cultural objects, monuments and archaeological sites.”



Christodoulides pointed out that Cyprus has “a longstanding commitment to participate in the initiatives promoting the protection of cultural heritage in the Council of Europe, the European Union, the United Nations and other international fora.”



CoE Deputy Secretary General Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni in an opening address said the Nicosia Convention “breaks new ground” as a criminal law instrument which contributes to a coherent international legal regime by which to harmonise domestic legislation.



She referred to a joint action between the Spanish Civil Guard, Europol, Interpol and the World Customs Organisation which resulted earlier this year in the seizure of 18,000 items and the arrest of 59 people.



“We are ambitious to move forward, attract more signatures and achieve more ratifications, so that better, more effective coordinated action can take place and more crimes can be stopped.”



Giuliana De Fancesco Chair of the Steering Committee for Culture, Heritage and Landscape said the Nicosia Convention “demonstrates the capability of the Council of Europe and its member states to effectively and timely address societal challenges.”



In a video message, Themis Christophidou Director General for Education, Sport, Youth and Culture of the EU said many precious objects looted and illicitly excavated in third countries end up on the European market.



Referring to the Nicosia Convention she sees “huge potential” because it obliges signatories to introduce effective, proportionate and dissuasive actions and expressed the hope that all CoE member states will ratify it soon.



