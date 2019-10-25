CYPRUS: UN urges Cypriot leaders to redouble their efforts for peace

UN official Elizabeth Spehar stressed the need for Cypriot leaders to “redouble their efforts” to conclude the terms of reference and return to the negotiations aimed at reunifying Cyprus.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, attended a UN Day reception in Nicosia buffer zone, hosted by the head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

After shaking hands, Anastasiades and Akinci had a brief conversation in a cordial atmosphere.

In her speech, Spehar said the leaders still have an opportunity to take a mutually acceptable solution to the finish line, but they will need to be ready to explain it to, and promote it with, their constituencies.

The UN diplomat said this is the third year “that we mark the UN Day following the closing of the Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana in the summer of 2017…Cypriots are still facing uncertainty about their future”.

“We must acknowledge that, while the talks have stalled, the world has not stopped around us. Changes are happening, with important implications, on and around the island, in this region and on a global scale. The current environment is challenging.”

She said the UN Secretary-General`s Good Offices has steadfastly supported the peace negotiations.

Spehar said there were positive moments in 2019 as the leaders reached out to each other on several occasions, under the auspices of the UN, to work on reconciling their positions and paving the way back to the negotiating table while these efforts are still very much in progress.

Key confidence building measures implemented include the interconnectivity of the electricity grids and the interoperability of the mobile phones.

“Civil society actors who support a mutually beneficial settlement of the Cyprus problem further raised their voices in 2019, calling for progress and a successful conclusion,” Spehar said.

“In the last two academic years, 3665 students and 397 teachers from more than a 100 Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot schools from all areas of Cyprus participated in a programme which promotes inter-communal contact, understanding and a culture of peace,” she added.

She said while the leaders bear the “primary responsibility” for the talks and will need to “redouble” their efforts to conclude the terms of reference and return to negotiations, “successful peace processes tend to include multiple levels of engagement that help build the foundation for success”.