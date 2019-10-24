CYPRUS: Extreme weather alert as floods and power cuts strike

Extreme weather conditions are prevailing in Cyprus triggering power cuts and flash floods across the island.

Authorities say Limassol is the worst hit region with roads flooded and fallen trees during the stormy conditions.

The fire service on Thursday announced that it had mobilised all units to deal with flooding, moving fallen trees and other incidents while the electricity authority is fixing power lines.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis warned that several roads in central Limassol have accumulated large amounts of water that make driving dangerous.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather alert for Thursday lasting from 6am to 6pm, with early morning storms and rain set to continue through the day and winds of up to Beaufort force 6.

It warned of isolated heavy thunderstorms, with rain in some places exceeding 35 millimetres per hour, that may be accompanied by hail.

People are advised to take extra care in exposed mountainous areas and open terrain.

Strong winds are also forecast while temperatures will be cooler, reaching 21°C inland, 23°C in coastal areas and 11°C in the mountains.

At night, minimum temperatures will be 18°C around Nicosia, 21°C on the coast and 10°C in Troodos.

The stormy weather is set to continue until Friday morning, but is expected to improve by Saturday due to a low pressure system over Cyprus.

Over the weekend, temperatures are predicted to gradually rise, giving way to sunnier and warmer weather.

Torrential rain, strong winds and lightning have affected most districts over the past few days, causing floods and property damage across the island.

The fire service said that out of 39 calls on Wednesday 31 were distress calls made by citizens affected by the weather conditions.

A Wizz Air aircraft headed to Larnaca from Skopje on Wednesday with 217 passengers on board was forced to temporarily land in Paphos due to the stormy weather.