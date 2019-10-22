EUROPE: Inability to end Cyprus divide among Juncker's regrets as term ends

Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he lists the inability to solve the Cyprus issue among the key moments of disappointment during his five-year tenure.

Presenting his end-of-term assessment before the European Parliament plenary, in Strasbourg, Juncker said: “We did not succeed to further the issues of the reunification of Cyprus. We lost time there and we could not conclude an agreement in Switzerland.”

The EU Commission chief referred to the incomplete Banking Union as another disappointment. At the same time, he spoke about the achievements of his term, which focused on development, investments and jobs.

He also mentioned the Juncker plan, as well as the EU’s social rights among his accomplishments.

Greece was another success during his five-year term, according to Juncker.

“We gave back to Greece the dignity it deserves…we want to restore order and offer back the Greek people the dignity they deserve.”

The outgoing Commission President said he is not sad, or very happy to leave, noting that his conscience is at peace because he made a great effort, as his colleagues also did.

“For the past 5 years I can proudly say that I have been a small piece of a bigger entity, of Europe.”