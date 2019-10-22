CYPRUS: Trawler caught illegally fishing in Cypriot waters

An Egyptian vessel caught fishing illegally within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone last month was seized, its equipment confiscated, and captain fined.

According to a statement from the Department of Fisheries and Maritime Research, the operation was carried out with the Port and Marine Police in the sea area off ​​Zygi.

The Fisheries Department said that an unknown radar signal was detected at a distance of 20 nautical miles off the coast south of Zygi on 30 September.

A coordinated operation was conducted and when the vessel was located, marine police accompanied it and the crew to port.

Following an inspection on board the boat, all fishing gear and the catch, of 1,290 kg, worth over €25,000 in retail, was seized and the captain fined an additional €8,500.

The operation was part of a continuing surveillance campaign conducted by Cypriot authorities to preserve fish stocks within its maritime zones and protect them from illegal and unregulated fishing in the region.