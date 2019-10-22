Increase Font Size
WEATHER: Cyprus issues orange warning for heavy rain and storms

22 October, 2019

Cyprus’ Department of Meteorology issued an orange warning for unseasonal wet weather with heavy thunderstorms buffering the island during Tuesday.

According to the warning, isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect most areas across the island.

It said during these storms, the rain intensity may exceed 55 millimetres per hour while hail is also likely.

The public is advised to be extra vigilant for severe thunderstorms which may have a significant impact on driving conditions and to take protection from lightning.

Damage to property and trees may also occur during the downpour which could trigger flash flooding with wind gusts and hail possible.

Disruption to transport and outdoor activities should be expected, said the warning which lasts until 6 pm local time.

