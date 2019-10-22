CYPRUS: UN diplomat says uncertainty over resumption of peace talks a concern

Head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) Elizabeth Spehar said uncertainty on whether dormant peace talks will resume remains a concern.

Spehar said, “at the UN we remain deeply committed to the cause of peace on this beautiful island and to assist both the leaders and women and men of Cyprus to pave the way ahead to a brighter, shared future for all.”

“These are crucial times... While uncertainty regarding the prospects for the resumption of the negotiations remains a concern, recent polling demonstrates that the desire for peace among the majority of Cypriots in both communities endures and has grown even stronger,” she added.

Spehar said the UN was helping to create conditions conducive to successful negotiations leading to a viable and sustainable outcome for the divided island.

A Cyprus government source told CNA it would a surprise if Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci do not meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Their meeting is expected to take place at the end of November, most probably in Europe.

Repeated UN-led diplomatic efforts have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in July 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana crashed. There have been no Cyprus talks since then.