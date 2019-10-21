Increase Font Size
CYPRUS: Time to set the clocks back on 27 October as winter begins

21 October, 2019

Daylight-saving time ends on Sunday, October 27, at 4am, Cyprus authorities announced reminding the public that the clocks go back one hour as winter officially starts.

The move applies to all countries of the European Union.

This is one of the last times time the clocks will change  as daylight-saving time will be abolished as of 2021 following a decision by the European Parliament by 410 votes to 192.

MEPs approved the proposal by the Committee on Transport and Tourism to suspend the current six-month time-lapse system between summer and winter.

 

 

