MUSIC: Celine Dion to play first ever Cyprus concert in 2020

Melco is backing Celine Dion’s first ever Cyprus concert as the event’s main sponsor as it commits to bringing world-class entertainment to the region.

The award-winning French-Canadian singer’s “Celine Dion Courage World Tour, Cyprus, presented by Melco Resorts and Entertainment” will take place at GSP Stadium, Nicosia on 2 August 2020.

Craig Ballantyne of Cyprus Casinos said: “Melco has long been dedicated to presenting world-class entertainment offerings that go beyond gaming for the premium travel segment. We are pleased to support Celine Dion in concert for the first time in Cyprus.”

Melco anticipates the concert will draw fans from around the region, for the chance to enjoy the singer’s thrilling performance which will enhance Cyprus tourism industry’s appeal.

“We look forward to presenting many more world-class experiences and attractions when the ICR’s doors officially open in 2021.”

Courage World Tour is the fourteenth concert tour by Celine Dion and the artist’s first world tour in over a decade.

The tour follows Celine Dion’s 16-year Las Vegas residency of more than 1,100 performances enjoyed by over 4.5 million fans.

Tickets for “Celine Dion Courage World Tour presented by Melco Resorts and Entertainment” went on sale Friday via https://celinedioncyprus.soldoutticketbox.com.

For further details on the tour, please visit https://www.celinedion.com/courage-tour.