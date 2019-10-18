CYPRUS: Strangely-shaped benches cause social media storm

Tens of thousands of euros have been spent on 6 water fountains and 38 benches -- supposedly resembling raindrops but look like torpedoes -- being installed in Nicosia’s new Eleftheria Square.

Public opinion is divided on whether the strangely-shaped benches serve their purpose or are simply a distraction.

They were ordered from a factory in Italy, known for producing “works of art”, at a significant cost, reports Phileleftheros.

The benches come in four different sizes with the four largest being eight meters long, meaning they will be slightly larger than China's latest 18-foot-long "PL" rocket technology.

The shape and size of these benches have given inspiration to many social media users who have given their interpretation of what the benches resemble.

The 38 benches are being transferred to Cyprus in four different shipments.

Four different moulds were manufactured for the different sized benches that were left to dry for a month.

Philelftheros said Nicosia Municipality expects to see all the benches being installed by the end of November.

It said that while the fountains could be manufactured in Cyprus, this was rejected because the joint at the basin would be obvious. That is, instead of being a single piece, the faucet would be constructed in two pieces, which was not considered aesthetically appropriate.

The fountains are to look like flowers. They will be placed in the square with cool water running through their pipes. They have already been cleared from customs and will be placed throughout the square.