DEFENCE: Greek fighter jets take part in Cyprus military exercise

A Cyprus military exercise, dubbed Steel Arrow, took place in Larnaca on Thursday with the participation of National Guard helicopters and artillery as Greek F-16 fighter jets flew over.

Cyprus Defence Minister Savvas Angelides, who attended the last phase of the exercise, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the presence of the F-16 jets was not just a symbolic one.

He noted that in the framework of its cooperation with other countries and other powerful nations such as France, a programme of joint military exercises has been set out, aiming to secure the readiness and operational capability of the National Guard.

"These exercises are not a response to the Turkish provocations…we always focus on diplomatic, legal and political manes to terminate the Turkish illegal actions."

Angelides stressed the need to assess the National Guard’s deterrent capability is pf a high standard.

"The Greek armed forces took part in the last phase of this exercise in the framework of our military cooperation. We have such military cooperation with many countries and at times we see joint exercises,” the Minister said.

Angelides also tweeted: "The professionalism and the morale shown today by National Guard personnel make me really proud! Congratulations to all. Deployment of the Greek F-16 shows the excellent and uninterrupted cooperation with Greece."