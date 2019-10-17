EUROPE: Approval of new European Commission runs into trouble

European Parliament approval of the new European Commission, under Ursula von der Leyen, is expected to be postponed until next month, due to rejection of nominees from France, Hungary and Romania.

Sources from the European Parliament anticipate the vote on the next Commission to take place in November, instead of next week’s plenary session in Strasbourg as initially planned.



Therefore, new Commissioners – such as Cyprus’ Stella Kyriakides -- are expected to officially assume duties on December 1, instead of November 1.



Jaume Duch, the Director General for Communication and Spokesperson of the European Parliament tweeted that EP President David Sassoli and political group leaders took stock of the Commissioners’ hearings, calling it “a democratic and transparent process.”



Duch said the European Parliament is willing to vote on time to allow the new Commission to start on December 1 and asked for the rapid appointment of three new Commissioners-designate.



EP sources said that after Wednesday’s Conference of Presidents it became apparent that the plan to approve the new European Commission during the October 21-25 plenary session, was not feasible due to the diverging positions of the candidates, revealed during the hearings.



“The ball is now in the court of three member states, who must propose new candidate Commissioners” sources said.



A vote to approve the Commission in its entirety will most probably be postponed for the EP plenary, scheduled for November 25-29.



Due to developments, the mandate of Jean Claude Juncker’s Commission is extended by at least one month, until the Commission under Ursula von der Leyen takes over. (source CNA)



