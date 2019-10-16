EUROPE: Cyprus expects EU leaders to endorse Turkey sanctions

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades expects EU leaders to endorse sanctions against Turkey at a Brussels summit, as a response to its illegal energy drills and offensive in Syria.

Anastasiades expressed “full satisfaction” with the decisions taken by the Council of EU Foreign Ministers on Monday.

“I expect the heads of states at the European Council to endorse the sanctions adopted,” the President said.

EU Foreign Ministers agreed in Luxembourg "a framework regime of restrictive measures targeting natural and legal persons responsible for or involved in the illegal drilling activity of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean is put in place.”

They invited the EU High Representative and the Commission to swiftly present proposals to this effect.

Turkish drill ship Yavuz, has returned to Cyprus’ EEZ to carry out drilling operations inside block 7, licensed by Nicosia to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI for oil and gas exploration.

A second Turkish drill ship Fatih has been anchored 36 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula since May.

Anastasiades will participate in the European Council taking place in Brussels on 17 -18 October.

Among the issues to be discussed are the situation in Syria, and the Turkish violations against Cyprus, an issue added to the agenda at the request of Anastasiades.

Other issues on the agenda of the Council are Brexit, Climate change, the long-term EU budget, and the EU strategic agenda 2019-2024.