CYPRUS: Serious six MEPs make their mark in Brussels

In the grand scheme of things Cyprus’ six MEPs generally get lost in the shuffle when Europe’s great power brokers clash in the 751-member EU parliament where they are trying not to be a voice in the wilderness.

Cyprus’ serious six are aware they have a responsibility to network, work in harmony with their party colleagues and keep the Cypriot flag flying in Brussels or Strasbourg.

MEPs – of whatever hue - usually don’t a great press, they are easily forgotten in obscurity and lost in the cavernous European Parliament that normally lacks the cut and thrust of national politics.

Generally, there is very little enthusiasm for Euro elections while the Cypriot delegation has a notoriety for being the only all-male cast from a member-state while AKEL-backed Niyazi Kizilyurek is the first Turkish Cypriot to be elected to Brussels.

Demetris Papadakis

EDEK’s Demetris Papadakis is keen to push environmental issues while emphasising Cyprus is nowhere near doing enough to combat climate change.

“This summer was the hottest ever on the planet, Cyprus is third from bottom in recycling and second in producing waste, the government should do more,” said Papadakis.

He said global warming is not “cyclical or periodical” but here to stay and “parts of Cyprus could be lost”.

“Instead of the government pressuring companies to protect our environment, it encourages Cypriots to waste more by giving them no options.”

Papadakis said the government is not meeting its eco targets, such as only having 10% of waste in landfills, instead of the island’s 80%.

“The younger generation is much more sensitive to the environment while the government doesn’t meet its obligations.”

He criticised Nicosia for approaching the economic crisis by building high-rise luxury towers without a proper green strategy.

“To address the crisis, we just filled Cyprus with concrete. Concrete and towers, that was our answer. There was no other strategy – passports and concrete were the easy way out.”

He said the Citizenship for Investment Scheme wasn’t a bad idea, although Cyprus had provided the easiest gateway to an EU passport that lacked due diligence.

“In 2016 we were warned about it, everyone was doing it, but we had the easiest path to get a passport. The measure was right, although the way we used it saw money only going to a few.”

Costas Mavrides

DIKO MEP Costas Mavrides is also keen for it to be known that he is not in Brussels just to make up the numbers but make a contribution to issues he wants to highlight.

His areas of interest are economics, finance, security and energy resources in the Mediterranean and good neighbourly relations.

Mavrides says there are two areas where Cyprus is found wanting when it comes to EU directives “where it is not just a gap but a chasm” such as banking and unfair dismissal in the private sector.

“For illegal termination of contract, there is nowhere for an individual to seek recourse unless they go to court for industrial disputes which is costly and the reason why most people stay silent.”

He said this highlighted a lack of justice in this area where the government should get involved.

“There should be an office of labour disputes or a commissioner to adjudicate in such cases. The decision would be non-binding, not having such a mechanism is against EU directives.”

He said banks were also not complying with EU directives when it comes to customer transparency where the ECB could play a stricter role.

Giorgios Georgiou

AKEL’s MEP warned the island’s halloumi PDO file needed to be approved quickly or Cyprus could lose out on it being approved as a protected Designation of Origin.

He said technically the halloumi file was ready to go but the holdup surrounds the complexities of Green Line trade and who checks Turkish Cypriot halloumi.

Turkish Cypriots want to be responsible for checking their own halloumi produce while the ideal situation is to have it jointly checked by a mutually agreed body.

Halloumi seems to be embroiled in the island’s politics of division while breeders and producers are at odds over the content of the white cheese such as the ratio of goats and cow’s milk.

“If we start changing it before it’s approved the game is over, it’s done. Once the PDO file is approved changes can be introduced afterwards but the first stage is to get it approved.”

Georgiou said despite the file having been “ticked off” as done it hasn’t gone anywhere and President Anastasiades should intervene to resolve the mystery.

Niyazi Kizilyurek

Turkish Cypriot newcomer Niyazi Kizilyurek has caused a bit of a stir by campaigning for Turkish to become an official language of the EU and his decision to open an office in the north.

Kizilyurek says his mandate is to encourage development of the Turkish Cypriot community within the context of reunification, bring it closer to the EU and promote communication between the two estranged communities.

“I am working within this framework for the reunification of Cyprus.”

He said calling for Turkish to become an official EU language would help bring Turkish Cypriot into the European fold as they are discriminated against.

“We live in a bicommunal Cyprus where Turkish is an official language. There is an injustice to Turkish Cypriot as they can’t sit EU exams without knowing two languages.”

He said those who argue against this stand are either nationalists or populists who “can’t talk about reunification or a bicommunal Cyprus”.

“This would help bring Turkish Cypriots closer to Europe and help the reunification of Cyprus, it is about bringing people together.

President Anastasiades has supported Turkish being made the EU’s 25th official language in the past but it appears the cost makes such a move prohibitive.

“I’ve spoken to the Foreign Ministry about it and will ask for their help to promote it. This is not about communities but about people. I’m a federalist and want to see a federal Cyprus, this is crucial as partition is a threat.”

Kizilyurek said the translation department is the biggest in the EP.

“Not everything has to be In Turkish, just issues of interest at first.”

Lefteris Christoforou

DISY MEP is an old hand after being re-elected to Brussels in the last election, so he understands how the networking game goes in the European Parliament.

He says politicians should pick their issues carefully and not just play to the gallery to earn popularity by tabling subject that never gets anywhere.

“It is important that when amendments are proposed that they are approved, the EP can’t introduce laws, but it can shape them and plays a role in the EU budget.”

Christoforou is also keen to dispel the wave of Euro-scepticism that has threatened the European project with cries that it is elitist, ineffective and out of touch.

“People criticise the European Union, but the EU secures democracy and human rights. It is not an enemy of the people, there is no other Union like it.”

“Only 7% of the EU budget is administration costs, the rest, 97%, goes on welfare, social and development projects, it is fake news to say otherwise.”

Christoforou is on the EP’s Budget Committee so he is keen to argue the number-crunching puts the European citizen first and not bureaucracy or austerity.

“The budget is not one of austerity, it’s all social, this is a budget for the people for ordinary people, not privilege.”

Loucas Fourlas

DISY MEP Loucas Fourlas is a newcomer to the European Parliament and the youngest member of the Cypriot delegation who made his name in the media rather than politics.

He is also finding his feet since the May euro elections, although he has a special interest in the rights of workers and believes the EU should invest in this area, especially those returning to work after a long illness like cancer.

There are issues over whether these people are given the support and help to ensure they reintegrate smoothly at work.

Fourlas said he is learning that cooperation with his colleagues is necessary if he wants their backing on an issue of concern to him.

“You can’t just turn up when you feel like it or show no interest in what your party or committee is trying to do then ask for their backing when you have something to say.”

“You cannot act like a nationalist but prove you are acting in the interests of Europe.”

"If you want to succeed in the EP you have to work together".

He said there are issues which also affect Cypriots such as helping working couples with affordable daycare to improve the low birth rate.

Cyprus has one of the lowest birth rates in Europe and is well below the replenishment rate which means it will be burdened with an ageing population.

Fourlas said young couples need help to encourage them to have a family if they can’t afford to have their child looked after while at work then it becomes a disincentive to have children.

"We were hurt by the financial crisis, young couples do not have children, we want EU support."