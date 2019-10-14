EUROPE: Foreign Ministers mull sanctions against Turkey over Syria and Cyprus

Member States will see how far they are ready to go on imposing measures against Turkish military activities in Syria and illegal drillings in Cyprus, EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said in Luxembourg.

The Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Luxembourg is discussing Turkey’s military operations in northeast Syria against the Kurds.

“And obviously, as you know, Member States will discuss how far they are ready to go on some measures that are on the table when it comes to the Turkish military activities in Syria, but also the drillings in Cyprus," said Mogherini.

The European Council later this week will have the same two topics on the agenda, among others. It will also be useful to prepare the meeting of heads of state and government on these two issues," she added.



The FAC, chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, started Monday with Sweden expected to raise the issue of a total arms embargo against Turkey, as a reaction to its actions Syria.



The Council will discuss Syria following the latest developments, in particular the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria. The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will participate in the discussion and brief the Council.



In its declaration of 9 October, the EU called upon Turkey to cease the unilateral military action, underlying that renewed armed hostilities in the northeast will further undermine the stability of the region, exacerbate civilian suffering and that prospects for the UN-led political process to achieve peace in Syria will be more difficult.



The EU also stated that unilateral action threatens the progress achieved by the Global Coalition to defeat of Daesh, of which Turkey is a member.



Foreign ministers are expected to underline the urgent need for positive developments on the ground, unhindered humanitarian access and full respect for international humanitarian law as well as a full and lasting ceasefire across the whole of Syria.



The Council will discuss Turkey’s continued drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, as Turkey is currently conducting further drilling activities 45 nautical miles off the southern coast of Cyprus.



On 4 October, Mogherini held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, during which they deplored Turkey’s further drilling activities.



The Council adopted conclusions on Turkish drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean on 15 July 2019.



In light of Turkey’s continued illegal drilling activities, the Council decided to suspend negotiations on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement, not to hold the Association Council and further meetings of the EU-Turkey high-level dialogues for the time being.



The Council endorsed the Commission’s proposal to reduce the pre-accession assistance to Turkey for 2020 and invited the European Investment Bank to review its lending activities in Turkey, notably with regard to sovereign-backed lending.



In accordance with the European Council conclusions of 20 June, the Council invited the High Representative and the Commission to continue work on options for targeted measures if Turkey continued drilling activities in the East Med.



Turkey has since redeployed a second ship to conduct drilling inside Cyprus’ EEZ where French and Italian companies are licensed to drill.