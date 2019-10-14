WEATHER: Warning over high levels of dust in Cyprus atmosphere

Cypriot authorities on Monday urged vulnerable groups to stay indoors due to a high concentration of dust levels in the Cyprus atmosphere.

The public, especially children, older people, and those with breathing difficulty are urged to avoid going outdoors, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

The authorities said that the concentration of dust in the atmosphere has exceeded the permitted limit in most places.

The Department of Labour Inspection announced that the hourly concentration of respirable particles in ambient air with diameter less than 10 micrometres (PM10), where the maximum value is 145 (μg/m3 micrograms per cubic meter).

“Consequently, it is expected that the average 24hour concentration will exceed the corresponding limit value of 50 μg/m3 as defined by the relative legislation,” said the Labour Ministry.

Monday’s respirable particles ranged lower between 45 in Paralimni and 145 μg/m3 in LImassol.

Employers must take the appropriate action after assessing the risks that their employees face while working in open spaces. It is recommended that the workers in open spaces use protection such as masks.

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy.