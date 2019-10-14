DEFENCE: Cyprus and France conduct military exercise in Cypriot waters

A French frigate and special forces of the Cyprus navy conducted successful military exercises within the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone of blocks 6,7,10 and 11, the Defence Ministry said.

France’s Total has an interest in the three of the blocks where the exercises took place while Turkey has a drillship to block 7 where the company and Italy’s Eni have an exploration license.

Total and Eni are the biggest players in Cyprus’ energy search which is opposed by Turkey.

The drills which took place on Sunday, “further deepened the operational cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and France,” said the Cypriot Defence Ministry.

It said, the joint aeronautical Exercise (PASSEX) titled “CYP/FRA/2019”, was carried out in the framework of the bilateral “Agreement for Cooperation on Defence Matters”, drawn up between the two countries.

“Cooperation between the Cyprus and French Navies this year provided their personnel with an excellent opportunity to practice alongside and improve the operational capabilities of the crews, enhancing the level of communication and understanding,” the Ministry statement said.

Cyprus said the military maneuvers delivered a message of “synergy and determination of solidarity with the aim of countries freely exercising their sovereign rights and maintaining a climate of stability and security in the SE Mediterranean region and the Middle East”.