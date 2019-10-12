ENERGY: France sending warship to protect Cyprus waters

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, said that a French frigate will arrive shortly in Block 7 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) where Italy’s Eni and France’s Total are scheduled to drill.

In an interview with the Greek TV channel SKAI, Panagiotopoulos said his French counterpart Florence Parly informed him that France has already sent a frigate, which is expected to arrive shortly in Block 7 of the Cyprus EEZ.

They also discussed the possibility of Italy sending a frigate too.



“French and Italian companies have been granted license for exploratory drillings in Block 7”, underlined Panagiotopoulos, while adding that Europe must protect its "red lines", which are being violated by Turkey.



“I am not suggesting that we should go to war … I am just saying that Europe must show somehow that it cannot tolerate this behaviour, that there are certain red lines. The frigates, sent by France and Italy to Block 7, is a first step. We must wait and see what kind of deterrence this move will have,” the Greek Defence Minister said.

Turkey has already sent the drillship Yavuz to drill inside the island’s EEZ despite warnings from the international community. (source CNA)



