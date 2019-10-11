ENERGY: Germany worried over Turkey's activities in Cyprus EEZ

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed her concern over Turkish activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the need for international law to prevail.

She communicated Berlin’s position during a telephone conversation with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

A written statement about the exchange, said Anastasiades "informed the Chancellor over the recent development in the Cyprus problem and Turkey`s illegal actions in the Cypriot EEZ, and they discussed the forthcoming meeting of the European Council".

"They also exchanged views on the ongoing Turkish invasion and military operations of Turkey in Syria, which violate international law.”

In turn, the German Chancellor "expressed her concern over Turkish activities in the Cypriot EEZ and the need for international law to prevail."

Turkish drillship Yavuz has returned to Cyprus’ EEZ to carry out drilling operations inside block 7 licensed by Nicosia to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI for hydrocarbon exploration.