CYPRUS: Nicosia condemns 'Turkish invasion' of northeast Syria

Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unequivocally condemned the new military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria and called on Ankara to immediately cease all military activities.

According to a statement issued Thursday, Nicosia called the Turkish offensive a “gross violation” of international law and of the United Nations Charter.

“It is also undermining progress achieved in the fight against Da’esh and creates the conditions for a dynamic return of the jihadists in the areas concerned.”

“Furthermore, it derails the political process to solve the Syrian conflict, right after the hopeful development of the agreement on the composition of the Constitutional Committee.”

Cyprus is also opposed to any efforts of “social engineering” regarding the local population in northeast Syria.

“The Turkish military invasion will result in a wide-spread humanitarian tragedy and in a great increase of refugee flows,” the Ministry said.

It called upon Turkey to fully respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

“There is no other path to the resolution of the Syrian conflict other than the political process, with the full implementation of the Geneva Communique and of all the provisions of UNSC RES 2254 (2015).”

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said that Turkey’s military intervention in Syria is another illegal and arbitrary operation which aims to serve Turkish interests.

“This is another unacceptable and arbitrary activity of Turkey, which is being condemned, at least by our own family, the EU, and I do not think that it is justified in any way," Anastasiades told reporters.

"It is another illegal activity, an arbitrary activity, for the sake of satisfying Turkish interests," he added.