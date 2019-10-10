CYPRUS: Turkey's provocations on the agenda for Tusk Nicosia visit

Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) will be the focus of European Council President Donald Tusk’s visit to Nicosia on Friday for discussions with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the framework of their meeting, will raise again the issues related to Turkey’s illegal activities.



Tusk has included this issue on the agenda of the next European Council meeting in Brussels on October 17 and 18.



Tusk is visiting Cyprus as his term in office will soon end and issues which are on the agenda of the European Council will be discussed, including Brexit.



Prodromou said Cyprus is using all diplomatic means at its disposal to address the problems created by Turkey.



Although Nicosia has failed to prevent Ankara escalating tensions in the region it is hoping a renewed diplomatic offensive will produce results.



Turkish drillship Yavuz, has returned to Cyprus’ EEZ to conduct drilling operations inside block 7, located licensed by the government to France’s Total and Italy’s ENI for hydrocarbon exploration.



Yavuz was anchored off the island’s north-eastern coast on July 8 and operated within Cyprus territorial waters until September 17, when it departed for Turkey.



Another Turkish drillship Fatih has been anchored 36 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula since May.



Cyprus has called on the Yavuz and its supporting vessels to immediately cease illegal actions in its waters.