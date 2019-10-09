CYPRUS: Government gets tough on animal cruelty

Following public outcries over sickening animal abuse cases the government has introduced a bill increasing financial penalties and punishment in an attempt to clamp down on animal cruelty.

Cyprus’ cabinet has approved a series of amendments to the animal welfare law tabled by agriculture minister Costas Kadis, which foresee heftier fines for offenders.

It also includes the possibility of imprisonment in the event of a conviction for abuse or neglect of cats and dogs or other house pets.

According to the proposals, it will be illegal to have a pet permanently tied up, kept or isolated on balconies or roofs.

In the event of a first conviction, the penalty is being increased from €1,700 to €10,000. For a second or subsequent offence, the fine increase from €3,400 to €20,000.

For violating the instructions of the veterinary services or police in relation to animals, the fine can be increased from €850 to €5,000.

A ban on keeping marine mammals such as dolphins, whales or seals in captivity at aquariums or in artificial tanks will also be introduced.

Meanwhile, animal organisations are sceptical over the government’s new proposal, as they feel the real issue of preventing animal abuse is the lack of infrastructure for the implementation of the law.

According to Dinos Agiomamitis, the Vice President of the “Voice for Animals” organization, the problem is not the penalties provided by the law, but the fact that the law is not being implemented.

“We actually have quite a good law regarding animal abuse. However, there is no implementation due to the lack of infrastructure, while officers are no educated on how to handle cases of animal abuse,” said Agiomamitis.

He said the majority of police officers do not take reports of animal abuse seriously, noting that he personally has been ignored on several occasions by police when he and his organization had reported such cases.