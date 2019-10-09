ENERGY: Egypt, Greece and Cyprus condemn Turkey's illegal drilling

Egypt, Greece and Nicosia strongly condemned Turkey’s provocative actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), expressing “grave concern” over the current escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a joint declaration following a Trilateral Summit, the three countries urged Turkey “to terminate its provocative actions” and to contribute “constructively and in concrete terms for the resumption of result-oriented” Cyprus talks.

Their joint statement was released after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades met Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo.

The declaration comes as Turkey dispatched a drilling ship to the area where Cyprus has already awarded hydrocarbon exploration rights to Italy’s Eni and France’s Total in block 7.

The Heads of State and Government expressed their grave concern regarding the current escalation within the maritime zones in the eastern part of the Mediterranean, calling it a “violation of international law”.

They also “stressed the importance for the respect of the sovereignty and the sovereign rights of each state in its Maritime Zones in accordance with international law” and called for the “immediate termination of all illegal exploration activities”.

Furthermore, the three countries expressed their desire to continue strengthening their cooperation through a series of agreements on the exploration and transfer of natural gas, which further highlights the fact that the discovery of hydrocarbons reserves can serve as a catalyst for regional stability and prosperity.

They welcomed the establishment of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) to be located in Cairo as an important mechanism to coordinate gas policies and align the energy sector with sustainable development and agreed to intensify and conclude discussions to elevate the EMGF to the level of a regional organization.

In January, East Med countries meeting in Cairo, agreed to set up a forum to create a regional gas market, cut infrastructure costs and offer competitive prices, part of efforts to transform the region into a major energy hub.

Leaders also recognised the “importance of establishing an electrical grid between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, such as the framework agreement between the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company and the Euro Africa Interconnector Company on 22 May”.

In July, Greece accused Turkey of undermining security in the eastern Mediterranean by drilling for oil and gas around Cyprus.

Earlier that month, Turkey said it rejected Greek and EU assertions that Turkish drilling for gas and oil off Cyprus was illegitimate, and said they showed Brussels could not be an impartial mediator on the Cyprus problem.

A second the Turkish drill ship, Fatih, has been anchored 36 nautical miles west of Akamas peninsula since 4 May. The area falls within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.