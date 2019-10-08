DIPLOMACY Irish President to pay state visit to Cyprus October 13-16

President of Ireland Michael Higgins will pay a state visit to Cyprus from 13-16 October, the first such trip since 2006.

Government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, told the Cyprus News Agency that during the talks, President Anastasiades will raise the issue of Turkey`s provocations and illegal interventions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Bilateral relations between Cyprus will be discussed as well as developments in the EU, and more specifically Brexit.

The visit follows after Anastasiades’ state visit to Ireland in 2016.

It will include a tour of the buffer zone, meetings with the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus and the Committee on Missing Persons.

President Higgins will also deliver an address to the House of Representatives.

Ireland said that the state visit provides a timely opportunity to renew the longstanding bonds of friendship and solidarity between Ireland and Cyprus and to recognise Ireland’s UN peacekeeping contribution in Cyprus over many decades.

Developing cultural and marine links will be highlighted, and President Higgins will take the opportunity to meet the resident Irish community.

The Irish President and Sabina Higgins will be accompanied on the visit by Irish Minister for Justice and Equality, Charles Flanagan.

Higgins’ visit to Cyprus will follow his visit, on 9-13 October to Greece where he will have meetings with 12 other EU Heads of State and deliver the distinguished Aristotle Address.

After Cyprus, Higgins will travel to Lebanon to meet President Michel Aoun, Lebanese politicians and UN agencies, as well as a visit to Irish troops and Irish NGOs working in the country.