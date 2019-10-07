CYPRUS: Energy, East Med security tops agenda at Cairo Summit

Energy issues and regional security in the Eastern Mediterranean region will hug the agenda at the Cyprus, Greece and Egypt Summit on Tuesday, in Cairo.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, on the sidelines of the Summit, will hold bilateral meetings with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

A Joint Communique is expected to be issued by the leaders after the Tripartite Summit on October 8.

The Cypriot delegation will also include Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou and state officials.

After the Summit, the three leaders will make statements to the media. They will also attend a working lunch in the framework of the Summit.

Issues to be addressed at the Summit are; energy, regional developments, security in the area of the Eastern Mediterranean, the battle against terrorism, developments on the Cyprus problem and relations between Egypt and the European Union.