CYPRUS: Stella gets green light for commissioner after assured performance

Warm applause after a gruelling three-hour grilling was the surest sign possible that Cypriot Stella Kyriakides had passed her audition at the European Parliament with flying colours to become the EU’s next Health Commissioner.

It wasn’t until the next morning that news leaked in Brussels the Environment Committee’s three main parties had given the Cypriot politician the nod after an assured display the night before.

To her credit, Kyriakides stood firm during the session of tough questioning on issues ranging from animal welfare to pesticides as health is one of the biggest and most significant portfolios in the new-look commission.

Kyriakides knew her character and her expertise would come under severe scrutiny by the members of the European Parliament’s Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee. They demanded clear answers or commitments on policy.

A seasoned politician and clinical psychologist by profession, Kyriakides had done her homework while doing the necessary networking behind the scenes that would give her an idea of the issues MEPs were concerned about.

Compared to some of her colleagues, Kyriakides was warmly received with her attitude and expertise earning respect among hardened and critical MEPs.

Before giving her opening speech, Kyriakides was told her written response to a questionnaire gave some “vague answers” and there was still clarification needed over food safety.

“Health touches the everyday life of every European citizen…they expect peace of mind and they deserve this,” Kyriakides told the public audience in Brussels.

She said Ursula von der Leyen’s EU Commission would be one that “strives for more” because the “collective health of society depends on individual health of every citizen”.

During her introductory speech, Kyriakides said the environmental and demographic changes faced by European societies can be dealt with only through a “one health” approach, placing good health and healthy food under a single policy umbrella.

Her priorities include the new “farm to fork” strategy to improve food safety, action against antimicrobial resistance, and making sure that a steady stream of affordable medicines is made available to citizens.

MEPs posed several questions on how the commissioner-designate would act in the fight against cancer, the situation on pesticides, endocrine disruptors, bee health and finding ways to get member states to implement EU legislation more effectively.

Kyriakides said fighting cancer would be the flagship priority as “40% of us face cancer in our life, there are not many families untouched by cancer.”

She said there will be an “all hands on deck, all policy approach” that addressed palliative care, technology, diet, survivorship.

“Making a difference in the life of cancer patients is my guiding principle…In five years time, I want to say we delivered an ambitious cancer plan.”

Kyriakides – a cancer survivor herself – said 30% of cancers are avoidable if detected early but Europe wasn’t investing enough to change lifestyles.

MEPS liked what they heard on cancer, but they pushed the commissioner-designate hard on pesticides, wanting to know if she would take a stand in banning such harmful chemicals.

Not wanting to be badgered into a corner, Kyriakides played a straight bat; “I can commit to less dependence on pesticides and I will encourage the use of low-risk alternatives.”

Some MEPs were worried that the Commission wasn’t doing enough to protect the bee population that is being harmed by the use of toxic pesticides.

“In no way do I underestimate the effects that pesticides have on health,” Kyriakides had to underline as the topic kept coming back like a boomerang.

The Cypriot pledged to be a champion of patient rights and equal access to treatment.

“Transparency has to be at the heart of what we do, which is why we are losing the trust of citizens. We need transparency to gain citizens trust.”

Another hot topic that will keep the new health commissioner busy is the “huge issue” of drugs shortages, affordable medicines and antibiotic resistance.

“We need an early detection system for drug shortages…We need new drugs and the EU must lead in having anti-microbials.”

MEPs also raised the issues of the Commission repeatedly approving GMO imports, how to protect consumers from food fraud.

On GMOs, Kyriakides said science had to guide the way, not misinformation like the type that is undermining vaccines.

Other issues were whether a single labelling policy scheme for food would work to ensure consumers were not deceived but had reliable information about they are eating.

When her evaluation ordeal was over Kyriakides thanked the audience and promised to take their concerns on board.

“It wasn’t a walk in the park, It was a challenge. I spoke honestly and this portfolio is close to my heart.”

“We need to deliver transformational change; we can’t do nothing. I have a lot to learn but I will hit the ground running if I become commissioner.”

After getting the green light from the committee the Conference of Presidents will decide on 17 October that Parliament has received sufficient information to declare the hearing process closed.

The plenary will then vote on whether or not to elect the Commission as a whole on 23 October, in Strasbourg.

Kyriakides may have done her bit, but some of her colleagues have an agonizing wait for their seal of approval.



