ENERGY: Cyprus is closely tracking Turkish drillship that has returned inside its waters

Nicosia is closely monitoring the progression of Turkish drillship Yavuz that has re-entered Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

A government source told CNA that there is nothing to announce at the moment, while the final destination of the drillship remains unknown.

“We are monitoring the situation; we are aware of what’s happening. At the moment there is nothing more to say,” said the source.

According to the website Marinetraffic, the Yavuz is sailing off Cyprus towards a second Turkish drillship Fatih, anchored 36 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula since May 4.

The Yavuz had been operating off the coast of Karpasia, off the eastern coast of Cyprus, until September 17 when it departed for the Turkish port of Mersin.

In May Turkey issued a navigational telex (navtex) announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus, soon after it dispatched the two Turkish drillships into the Republic’s EEZ.

This move has been condemned by the EU and Washington with the international community calling on Turkey not to raise tensions in the region.

Ankara has extended the navtex until November 1, 2019 covering an area that falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.