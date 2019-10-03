EUROPE: Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria seek fair burden sharing of migrants

Cyprus, Greece and Bulgaria, in a joint initiative, will intervene at EU level over the Eastern Mediterranean migration route at the Justice and Home Affairs Council on 7-8 October in Luxembourg.

Aim of the ‘Eastern Mediterranean Migration Initiative (EMMI)’, is to highlight the big migration challenge faced by front-line countries of the Eastern Mediterranean.

It seeks to mobilize EU partners, the Commission and other European institutions regarding the “increasing, continuous and disproportional” migration challenges the three countries face, especially compared with migration flows in other regions of the Mediterranean and the EU.

The initiative wants specific measures to be taken to achieve fair burden sharing through resettlements, stronger return policy of third country nationals and backing the states that are directly affected.

According to the European Commission and the European External Action Service there were 1,133 arrivals via the Western route and 1,369 via the Central Mediterranean route, between 19 August - 1 September, in contrast to 4,879 arrivals via the Eastern Mediterranean route.

Nicosia, Athens and Sofia demand effective implementation of the 2016 EU-Turkey Common Declaration, by clamping down on smuggling networks, preventing the opening of new sea, air or land routes for illegal migration from Turkey to the EU and securing effective return of irregular migrants to Turkey.

“In this context, the three countries encourage the EU and the member states to consider allocating more resources to countries in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, on the basis of mutually agreed commitments,” the Interior Minister said.

The trio also want an increase in the funds that will be used to tackle the refugee / migration crisis under the 2021-2026 multiannual financial framework which is currently under preparation.