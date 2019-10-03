CYPRUS: US destroyer docks at Larnaca in routine visit

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez has docked in Cyprus for a scheduled visit. It is currently deployed in support of US national security interests of the 6th Fleet.

A statement said its presence in the Mediterranean is a demonstration of the United States' continued commitment to the collective security of the region.

“The crew of Gonzalez is looking forward to furthering our country’s relationship with the nation of Cyprus, as well as experiencing culture of Larnaca,” said Cmdr. Christopher Schwarz, commanding officer of Gonzalez.

He added: "Strengthening partnerships during the port visit to Larnaca builds enduring relationships and emphasizes our shared commitment to promoting security and stability within the region, while seeking opportunities to enhance our interoperability with regional partners and members of the NATO alliance."

The US 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with ally and interagency partners, in order to advance US national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (source CNA)