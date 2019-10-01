Increase Font Size
Decrease Font Size
Print
Tell a friend
Join Us On Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
News
Cyprus & World News

CYPRUS: Independence celebration with 21 pardons for prisoners

01 October, 2019

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades gave pardons to 21 convicts on the occasion of the 59 th anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus, marked throughout the island with military parades.

Daily Phileleftheros reported that of the 21 prisoners released on the suggestion of the Attorney General, 14 were Cypriots and all had served at least half of their sentences, most of whom were to be set free in December.

Following the controversial release of high-profile prisoners charged with sexual abuse, the pardons process has in recent years excluded convicts of such crimes.

Back to top
About Us
Advertise with us
News
Research Center
Web TV
Misc

Copyright ©2019 Financial Mirror. All Rights Reserved

Web design & development by SAE-Business