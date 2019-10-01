CYPRUS: Independence celebration with 21 pardons for prisoners

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades gave pardons to 21 convicts on the occasion of the 59 th anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus, marked throughout the island with military parades.

Daily Phileleftheros reported that of the 21 prisoners released on the suggestion of the Attorney General, 14 were Cypriots and all had served at least half of their sentences, most of whom were to be set free in December.

Following the controversial release of high-profile prisoners charged with sexual abuse, the pardons process has in recent years excluded convicts of such crimes.