MOTORSPORT: Cyprus Rally 2019 starts as European championship comes to a head

Motorsport enthusiasts are getting into gear as the 2019 Cyprus Rally begins on Friday with cars leaving the start point at the Phinikoudes beachfront in Larnaca.

During the week crews have performed test runs, as well as reconnaissance of the stages.

A free practice stage and qualifying round will determine the order in which the top cars will begin the rally.

Following the start ceremony, cars will return to the capital and to the Service Park where they will wait overnight for the actual battle to begin.

On Saturday, cars and crews will start their 683.14km marathon, 199.76km of which are 12 exciting Special Stages.

The first part of the event consists of six special stages (two which are to be repeated in each loop) with a total length of 94,14km.

The final stage of Saturday will be the Super Special Stage in the heart of Nicosia, taking place on the streets of the capital, on both sides of the divide.

Sunday’s action includes six more special stages before all cars head straight to Phinikoudes for the Finishing Ceremony.

The Cyprus Rally is critical for crowning the winner of the European Rally Championship.

Currently, there are three drivers going head to head for the championship.