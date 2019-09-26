FOOTBALL: Cyprus to host U17 EURO 2021 finals

Cyprus will host the final phase of the 2021 UEFA European Under-17 Championship following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee, with Portugal and Israel also contesting to hold the tournament.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) hailed the decision as a significant achievement for Cyprus, noting that it also bore a great responsibility to live up to UEFA’s confidence in the Association.

The final phase of the U17 EURO 2021 will be held in May 2021 with the participation of 16 teams.

Cyprus previously hosted the U18 EURO 1998 with the participation of eight teams. This time there will be twice as many teams and much higher expectations.