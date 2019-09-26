CYPRUS: UK National Archives present workshop on archival research skills

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is organizing an innovative, first of its kind, workshop dedicated to developing skills on archival research.

The workshop runs 4-5 October and is geared towards developing the knowledge and experience of professionals and non-professionals conducting research into archival records relating to international and military history (from 1872 to the present day).

The ambitious undertaking, the first of its kind in Cyprus, is being held in partnership with two preeminent archive specialists:

Dr Juliette Desplat, Head of Modern Overseas, Intelligence and Security Records at The National Archives, UK, and Dr George Hay, Principal Military Record Specialist at the National Archives, UK.

Participants will learn how to use digital archival tools with cutting-edge research methods, such as advanced searches in the National Archives' Discovery catalogue, as well as in the use of online sources and database creation.

They can apply the skills they have learned to records kept by the British Foreign Office or the bureaus for British colonial and overseas territories.

This hands-on exercise will enable participants to present, analyze and share their findings with staff members of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation as well as representatives of other cultural organizations that maintain archives.

The Cultural Foundation said its partnership with The National Archives “provides a great opportunity to professionals and non-professionals alike to learn how to operate archival systems kept by state agencies, and to apply these skills and know-how using original documents from The National Archives and elsewhere”.

The workshop, in English, will take place at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia 86-90 on Friday 4 October at 16:00-19:15 and Saturday 5 October at 09:00- 13:15.

Entrance is free of charge. Booking is necessary at 22128175.

The workshop complements the Cultural Foundation's exhibition "1940|Faces and Images. Cyprus – Greece" (Open Mon-Sun 10am to 7pm, running until 31 December 2019).