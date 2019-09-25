CYPRUS: Some 15,000 British expats applied for residence permits since Brexit vote

Nearly 15,000 British nationals have applied for residence permits in Cyprus since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Currently a total of 32,281 residence permits for UK citizens are in force, according to figures provided to the Cyprus News Agency by the Civil Registry and Migration Department.

Since 1 July 2016, 7,801 UK nationals applied for a Registration Certificate (MEU1) and 6,946 for a Certificate of Permanent Residency (MEU3).

According to the legislation, within four months from their entry to the country, EU citizens must submit an application for a Residence Certificate, while EU nationals who have been living in Cyprus for a continuous period of 5 years are eligible to apply for a Permanent Residence Certificate.

The majority of UK nationals who applied for these certificates are aged over 55. More specifically, 330 people aged 18-24, 1,777 aged 25-39, 1,711 aged 40-54 and 4,009 were over 55 who applied for MEU1.

While 47 people from 18-24 years old, 101 aged 25-39, 479 aged 40-54 and 6,195 people over 55 applied for MEU3.

Currently, there are approximately 400 applications pending for Registration Certificates and 150 for Certificates of Permanent Residency. Up to 30 days are required on average for issuing an MEU1 and up to six months for an MEU3.

The majority of expat applications were made in Paphos.

Some, 1071 applications were made in Famagusta, 812 in Nicosia, 1,030 in Larnaca, 1,250 in Limassol and 3,638 in Paphos for MEU1.

While for an MEU3, 1,134 applications were made in Famagusta, 262 in Nicosia, 808 in Larnaca, 1,248 in Limassol and 3,494 in Paphos.

The Civil Registry and Migration Department announced that UK Nationals and their family members who have resided in Cyprus prior to 31 October 2019 or as per date decided by the EU, they retain the right to continue to submit applications after 31 October 2019 and obtain the relevant residence permits until 31 December 2020.

Currently 25,945 Registration Certificates and 6,336 Certificates of Permanent Residency are in force for UK citizens.

The data provided by the Department do not include people working at the British Bases in Cyprus, who do not need a residence certificate by the Republic of Cyprus.

It is estimated that currently 70,000 UK nationals, including those on the British Bases live in Cyprus.

The British High Commission in Nicosia has called on UK citizens to get their residency status in order, noting that getting their MEU1/MEU3 documents will enable them to register for Cyprus’ healthcare system (GHS).