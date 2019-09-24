CYPRUS: Diplomatic smiles but no handshake in Nikos and Mevlut chance meeting

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides bumped into his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in New York for a prickly encounter with a rare exchange of words, diplomatic smiles but no cordial handshake.

The exchange on the Cyprus problem between the two men took place in front of journalists, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as Christodoulides was on his way to meet Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.



The two diplomats do not usually move in the same circles as Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, unlike the rest of the UN.

Christodoulides confronted the Turkish Foreign Minister on whether they were going to agree on the terms of reference to resume stalled Cyprus talks and questioned the need for a five-party conference before the terms were agreed.



Cavusoglu replied: “We need to agree what we are going to negotiate” and Christodoulides retorted: “We know what we are going to negotiate.”



Cavusoglu wondered if those negotiations would be for a two-state solution.



Christodoulides replied: “Bizonal bicommunal federation. Forget two state [solution] and confederation.”



Cavusoglu claimed that at Crans-Montana, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades spoke about a confederation, pointing to the minutes of the 2017 Cyprus conference in the Swiss resort.



Christodoulides disagreed, saying that “we have also the minutes” and challenged his counterpart to agree to work on a bizonal bicommunal federal solution.



“Are you ready? We can shake hands today and agree that we are working for this,” said the Cyprus minister.



Cavusoglu did not shake hands but argued that Ankara supported all previous peace efforts, including the Annan Plan, and at Crans-Montana.



“We failed unfortunately. I am not going to say who is right and who is wrong but this time we cannot afford another failure.”



Christodoulides agreed that new talks should be based on a results-oriented process since their collapse in Switzerland more than two years ago.



“We are ready. We have to take advantage of what we have achieved during the last negotiation process, where it was the first time that we were so close.”



Cavusoglu insisted however that he wanted to make sure “what we are going to negotiate”, adding that the Greek Cypriot side is presenting different ideas, including a two-state solution.



“So, let’s sit and open the discussion.”



“I can give you the answer from now, there is only bizonal bicommunal federation,” Christodoulides retorted.



Cavusoglu said moreover that they agreed with Greece to have informal meetings first “and then we can also work on the terms of reference.” (source CNA)