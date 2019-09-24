ENVIRONMENT: Cyprus eyes key role in regional action against climate change

A Cyprus government initiative to coordinate climate change actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East was given to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the Climate Action Summit.

The letter outlining the initiative was also sent to the leaders of 13 states; Egypt, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

“Τhe Cyprus Climate Change Initiative aims to develop a Regional Action Plan to address the needs and challenges countries are facing in the EMME region, to address and ameliorate the impact of climate change and advance mitigation actions in accordance with the Paris Agreement,” text of the initiative said.

It adds to achieve the objective a detailed work programme has been developed, consisting of two distinct components, which is a scientific and an intergovernmental one.

The initiative comprises three phases: The Scientific Component for Scoping of a Regional Action Plan Through Thematic Task Forces, the Intergovernmental Component for Development of Regional Climate Action Plan and implementation.

The scientific component has been assigned and will be coordinated by the Cyprus Institute, a leading research and education organization with a strong focus on Climate Change in the region. The Cyprus Institute will coordinate the establishment of up to 12 Regional Task Forces.

During the second phase, Nicosia will organize in February 2020, a Ministerial Meeting to provide the forum for discussing and negotiating the development of a Regional Action Plan based on the findings and suggestions of the scientific Task Forces.

In the Summer of 2021 Cyprus will organize an EMME Leaders’ Summit on Coordination of Climate Change.

Cyprus said the adopted Regional Action Plan will require continuous reviewing, monitoring and refocusing of implementation.