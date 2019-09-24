Increase Font Size
TRAVEL: Four rescue flights from Cyprus to repatriate Thomas Cook passengers

24 September, 2019

Four rescue flights from Cyprus this week have been arranged to transfer some of the 15,000 stranded Thomas Cook passengers back home, according to airports operator Hermes.

Due to Thomas Cook ceasing of operations, all of the airline’s flights from Larnaca and Paphos airport to the UK were cancelled from Monday.

One flight from Larnaca International Airport and another three from Paphos have been arranged to repatriate passengers who were scheduled to fly out between 23-25 September.

The new flights will be operated by Titan Airways, EasyJet and Miami Air International.

Hermes said that 32 round trips will be cancelled between 23-29 September, 24 from Larnaca and eight from Paphos. (source CNA)

